Sheriff: 3 arrested after cocaine, pills, more found in Limestone County drug bust

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday in an Athens drug investigation.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed at a home in the 6000 block of Squire Run, where investigators found cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and steroids, along with meth pipes, scales and syringes. They arrested Grady Paul Gaston III at the home.

Investigators then searched another of Gaston’s homes on Highway 99 in Lester. The sheriff’s office says they found meth, Klonopin pills, syringes and drug paraphernalia. Two more suspects were arrested at the home.

Gaston is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail and posted an $11,000 bond. The sheriff’s office says he could receive more charges.

Sarah Stewart is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the jail on a $6,000 bond.

Bradley Barnett is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the jail on a $2,500 bond.