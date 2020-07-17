Clear

Sheriff: 2 men arrested for road rage incident and shooting in Limestone County

Isaiah Shakur Watson and James Mathew Owens III

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a Decatur man and a Madison man are in jail after a road rage incident on Monday.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 11:35 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two men are in jail for what the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office calls a road rage incident that left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened on Monday.

Isaiah Shakur Watson, 23, of Decatur is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

James Mathew Owens III, 21, of Madison is in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges. The sheriff’s office says he’s awaiting extradition to Limestone County and will also be charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, 911 calls came in saying that a gray Pontiac G6 was chasing a white Ford F150 and the passenger was hanging out of the Pontiac’s window shooting at the truck.

The incident began at Balch Road and Highway 72 in Madison County, according a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Stephen Young. He says the driver of the Pontiac swerved in front of the Ford and cut the driver off.

According to Young, the victim then passed the Pontiac in the other lane, the drivers exchanged hand gestures and they continued west on Highway 72.

Young says as the Pontiac caught up to the Ford near County Line Road as they entered Limestone County, the passenger emerged from the window and fired a pistol with an extended magazine at the Ford. He says the suspects continued to chase the victim and fire until a round nearly hit the victim, causing him to almost flip the vehicle. It landed in a ditch.

The driver of the truck was able to use four-wheel drive and escape from the Pontiac, which was heavily damaged, according to Young. He says it lost power shortly afterward, and the suspects abandoned it.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found shell casings, an extended 30-round pistol magazine, a driver’s license and personal items belonging to Owens and Watson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined Watson to be the owner and driver of the vehicle. They say Owens was determined to be the shooter.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office along with the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department arrested Watson at a home in Huntsville. The department says shortly after, Owens called investigators to turn himself in.

