Sheriff: 2 arrested in months-long investigation into North Alabama drug trafficking operation

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says on September 5th, investigators completed a six-month investigation into the trafficking of large amounts of “Ice” in North Alabama.

According to the department, investigators stopped a suspect, Anthony Guthrie, on Highway 35 as he was leaving the Fort Payne area, and a search revealed a cooler in the vehicle holding approximately 24 lbs of “Ice." As part of a follow up investigation, another suspect, David Jose Topete, was arrested at a hotel in the Fort Payne area.

Guthrie and Topete were each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and booked in the DeKalb County Jail on $1 million cash bonds. The sheriff's office says federal agents were notified, and additional charges are pending. More arrests are possible.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Criminal Interdiction Unit, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the operation.