Shelter: Over 100 dogs rescued from Tennessee 'puppy mill'

Officials say more than 100 dogs have been rescued from a puppy mill in Tennessee.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Rhea County Animal Control Director Cheyenne Swofford tells news outlets the Yorkies, Chihuahuas and other designer breed small dogs were discovered at a home. She says they were found Tuesday morning after an anonymous tip had been called in.

Swofford couldn't provide further details about the investigation, but her shelter says in a Facebook post that it was the worst puppy mill situation they've ever seen.

The shelter says the dogs had been living in darkness and their own filth. It says they all need medical attention.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $30,000 had been raised by the shelter to help the dogs. The Humane Educational Society is also asking the public for help.

