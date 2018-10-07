Shelby votes 'Yes,' Jones 'No' on Kavanaugh confirmation

Richard Shelby, Alabama’s senior senator, voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the next associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a statement to WAAY 31, Senator Shelby wrote, “I voted today to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has devoted 26 years of public service to our nation as a jurist, lawyer, and professor."

Shelby wrote about the controversy surrounding the confirmation process.“During the hearings, I found Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony to be credible. I also found the subsequent FBI report to be thorough. As a senator, my job is to carefully consider and review all available information. After doing so, it is evident that the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh are uncorroborated, and there is no confirmation of any of the alleged misconduct.”

Shelby added, “During his time as a federal judge, Judge Kavanaugh has been a principled, intelligent, and steadfast supporter of the rule of law. In accordance with my constitutional right to ‘advice and consent,’ I advise that Judge Kavanaugh be the next associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Alabama’s junior senator, Doug Jones, voted against Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Jones was elected when allegations against his opponent, Roy Moore, surfaced. Those claims were similar to those lodged against Brett Kavanaugh.