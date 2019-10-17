Sheffield to advertise bids for Inspiration Landing infrastructure

The city of Sheffield is advertising bids to build roads and a sewer system for a multimillion-dollar project called Inspiration Landing.

"It will take us a couple of weeks to probably open the bids and award the bids. Then, we expect to see some movement out there and have a big groundbreaking," said Sheffield Councilman Ronnie Wicks.

Wicks said they're using a $4.5 million USDA loan to start the foundation for Inspiration Landing, which includes about a two-mile road and sewer system.

"There will be a roadway down where the bridge will go and the water and wastewater utility infrastructure is what they will be bidding on," said Wicks.

Wicks said the project will have three hotels, retail stores and more.

"It's going to impact the entire area when we get the amphitheater and event center, and it's going to have a distillery and brewery. We think it's going to bring people in here for concerts," said Wicks.

Some people in Sheffield are skeptical.

"It's rough to get a lot of people's hopes up for something that never keeps coming, so action is really the only thing that matters in this life. Words are pretty trivial and meaningless," said a Sheffield resident, Kevin Robinson.

Robinson said he hopes the project does happen, because it would have an economic impact on the area, but he's not holding his breath.

"We will see action is what's up," said Robinson.

Wicks believes they could have a groundbreaking ceremony by the end of the year.