Sheffield residents remember fallen officer, Sgt. Nick Risner

As a community and a family are all still reeling with the loss of Sheffield Police Officer, Sgt. Nick Risner's death, we are learning just how impactful he was to others.

"We are not going to let his memory die. We are going to uplift his family, we're going to uplift his sisters & brothers in blue and we're going to uplift all of the officers, paramedic and firemen that worked that scene on Friday," said Kristy Dover, a friend of Risner.

WAAY-31 spent the day talking with people who knew Sgt. Risner, just like Kristy Dover, who knows him as more than an officer, but as a friend and confidant.

Several local communities are wearing blue Monday to show their support for Sgt. Risner and his family.

One woman told us she knew him from working with the charity group, Shoals Angels, and says his legacy will​ live on forever.

"Nick always told me it's okay to get down, just don't stay there," said Kristy Dover.

This is how Kristy Dover will remember her friend Nick Risner.

He dedicated a lot of his time to charity group, Shoals Angels, where he helped families in need by giving them Christmas gifts.

Dover told WAAY-31 Risner would spend hundreds his own money to help because that's just the type of person he was.

"Anything that was important to these kids that nick helped, it was important to nick because that was just the type of person that he was," she said.

On Friday, when everyone heard the news about what happened in Muscle Shoals, Dover told us it had she and others, in complete shock.

She says she understands the job police officers have can be dangerous, but she said with Nick's passing, it truly hits home.

Dover also says even though their community is still hurting and trying to heal, everything will be done in Risner's name.

Now, she along with several other businesses, are raising funds to try and help the Risner family during this difficult time.

Dover hopes you never forget Sgt. Nick Risner and the sacrifices he made.

"We will never ever, ever, let the good that he did in this community and surrounding communities, go," she said.

Dover told WAAY-31 no amount is too small and she thanks everyone who's come together over the last few days for their friend, Nick Risner.

To donate, you can visit Vertillo Pizza & Grill, Alabama Super Pawn or Reach out to Shoals Angels.

If you want to do everything online you can cash app to $ShoalsAngels, Venmo to @JennyPeden or Paypal to jen_fletcher18@yahoo.com.

Dover says she will wear her blue ribbon for a long time and hopes you will show your support for the blue on Monday as well.