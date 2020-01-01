Sheffield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Wednesday shooting

The Sheffield Police Department is searching for 2 armed and dangerous suspects involved in a man's shooting.

Police said the shooting happenned about noon Wednesday on Popular Street in the Manning Homes housing complex in Sheffield.

The victim, who was shot in the stomach, was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Police describe the suspects as armed and dangerous.

Police said the victim was robbed at a home and then drove to Poplar Street in search of a phone. A witness told police an altercation took place and shots were fired.

A helicopter was brought in to help with the search. The Tuscumbia Police Department brought in its K9 unit. The unit later lost the scent of the suspects.

