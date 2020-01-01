Clear
BREAKING NEWS Sheffield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Wednesday shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Sheffield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Wednesday shooting

The Sheffield Police Department says one person was shot earlier today during a robbery.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 4:48 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Sheffield Police Department is searching for 2 armed and dangerous suspects involved in a man's shooting.

Police said the shooting happenned about noon Wednesday on Popular Street in the Manning Homes housing complex in Sheffield.

The victim, who was shot in the stomach, was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Police describe the suspects as armed and dangerous.

Police said the victim was robbed at a home and then drove to Poplar Street in search of a phone. A witness told police an altercation took place and shots were fired.

A helicopter was brought in to help with the search. The Tuscumbia Police Department brought in its K9 unit. The unit later lost the scent of the suspects.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events