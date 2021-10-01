Sheffield police identify 2 officers shot in the line of duty Friday

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry has released the names of his two officers who were shot in the line of duty on Friday.

Sgt. Nick Risner is in critical condition in Huntsville Hospital.

Lt. Max Dotson was treated at Helen Keller Hospital. His vest protected him from bullets. He was discharged and told WAAY 31's Breken Terry that he was headed to Huntsville to be with Risner.

Risner is a K-9 officer who has been with the department since March 2012.

Ask anyone in the Shoals and Risner is a well-known, well-loved and well-respected officer in the Sheffield and surrounding communities.

A Florence native, he also served in the Army Reserves for eight years.

His family and fellow officers say if anyone can pull through this, it's Nick.

Authorities said in a press conference Friday evening that Brian Lansing Martin of Sheffield shot and pushed an individual out of a vehicle near the 800 block of Avalon Avenue. That individual has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

After abandoning his victim in the street, Martin stole another vehicle. Sheffield Police spotted the vehicle and chased Martin back into Muscle Shoals, behind the Walmart on Avalon Avenue.

There, Martin and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies exchanged gunfire. Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said a bullet came close to an officer’s face but no officers in his department were injured.

Sheffield Police weren’t as fortunate. Lt. Dotson was hit but protected from severe injury by his vest, while Risner was shot through his vehicle’s windshield.

“We just ask that the community pray for my officer and my department,” Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.

Martin was also shot. He received medical treatment at the scene from officers before being transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Friday evening, Terry said.

