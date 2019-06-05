Sheffield police capture Tennessee kidnapping suspect

WAAY 31 is learning new information Wednesday afternoon about how a Tennessee kidnapping suspect was caught in Sheffield.

Terry Taylor was arrested after Tennessee agents pinged his cell phone in North Alabama. He's charged with kidnapping and auto theft.

This all started when police say Taylor stole a woman's car in Fayetteville, TN. The woman's daughter who has special needs, Chelsea, was inside.

Sheffield police said Taylor has ties to the area. After the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pinged his phone, they took him into custody and got Chelsea to safety.

WAAY 31 spoke with a woman who did not want to be identified after she saw Taylor's arrest go down in Sheffield at a home on Blake Street.

The people at the home on Blake Street said they didn't know Taylor, but he came up to their house Tuesday night.

"He was trying to sell jewelry," said the woman.

The woman said she then noticed Chelsea in Taylor's stolen truck.

"She was scared. She had her arms and stuff balled up," said the woman.

The woman said the next thing she knew, Sheffield police showed up to the home. Sheffield police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation pinged Taylor's phone, and they surrounded the house. Police said Chelsea, who is 29 years old, non-verbal and severely disabled, was in the stolen car.

"After her safety was secured, officers made entry into the residence and effected an arrest without incident," said Sheffield Police Sgt. Ray Terry.

Terry explained why they believe Taylor showed up to the home on Blake Street without knowing anyone.

"It's suspected that he had ties with a previous resident at that address," said Sgt. Terry.

Sheffield police told WAAY 31 a person close with Chelsea also came to the scene to comfort her.

"It's emotionally rewarding to see someone be returned home, and they are safe," said Sgt. Terry.

Sheffield police said Taylor is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, because he is also facing outstanding bench warrants in that county. He is being held without bond.