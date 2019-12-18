Sheffield police K9 helps in seizure of 153 grams of meth

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Sheffield Police Department says thanks to the work of Officer Cook, Sergeant Risner and K9 Partner Wiske, 153 grams of meth and a gun are off the streets.
Sonya Simone, 39, of Sheffield is charged with trafficking meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say other charges are pending.
