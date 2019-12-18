Clear
Sheffield police K9 helps in seizure of 153 grams of meth

Credit: Sheffield police on Facebook

Police seized illegal drugs and a gun.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The Sheffield Police Department says thanks to the work of Officer Cook, Sergeant Risner and K9 Partner Wiske, 153 grams of meth and a gun are off the streets.

Sonya Simone, 39, of Sheffield is charged with trafficking meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say other charges are pending.

Post by Sheffield Police Department.

