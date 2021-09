A Florence man has been charged in the shooting of a 3-year-old in Sheffield.

Jakilus Ricks, 18, was playing with a gun in the same room as the child Monday when it went off and struck him in the leg, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry.

The child was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released.

Ricks is charged with assault.

He’ll be booked in the Colbert County Jail with a $7,500 bond.