Sheffield officer injured in shootout that killed Sgt. Nick Risner files lawsuit against suspect

Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson has filed a civil lawsuit against the man accused of shooting him, his coworker and another man Friday.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday afternoon in Colbert County, where the shootout and Dotson’s injuries occurred. In the complaint, he says he “did engage in a pursuit of … Brian Lansing Martin, which began in the City of Sheffield.”

The complaint says the chase continued into Muscle Shoals, ending in a vacant parking lot, at which point Martin opened fire. Dotson was struck twice in the chest, according to the complaint.

Dotson is seeking $375,000 in financial compensation for “pain, mental anguish and emotional distress” he suffered as a result of the incident.

Martin has remained in custody since the shootout. In addition to injuring Dotson, he is the sole suspect in the deaths of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and Tennessee resident William Clare Mealback Jr.

According to authorities, Martin had been traveling on Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals with Mealback when he shot Mealback in the head and chest, then pushed him out of the vehicle.

Martin then drove into Sheffield before being chased by police back into Muscle Shoals. The chase ended near the Muscle Shoals Walmart, where authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies and exchanged gunfire with Martin.

Martin, Dotson and Risner were injured in the exchange. Dotson was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while Martin and Risner were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Risner died from his injuries the next day.

