Sheffield mayoral runoff race will come down to provisional ballots

WAAY31 just learned the Sheffield City Clerks office took provisional ballots to the Colbert County Registrar's office and by next week they'll know who will be in the run-off race for the Sheffield Mayor race.

Provisional ballots are ballots in question of eligibility. It will be up to the county's registrar's office to determine if any of these provisional ballots will count and for who.

David Johnson secured his place in the mayoral runoff election with a total of 620 votes. Penny Freeman had 429 votes and Steve Stanley 430 votes. So one vote and provisional ballots separate who will be in the run-off with Johnson.

"I think it's rare. I haven't seen that not here," said Sheffield City Clerk, Karen Mathis. ""It's close, very close. We have some provisional that need to be counted so were waiting on that."

Mathis said there are 28 provisional ballots that need to be checked and counted. Those provisional ballots will be counted by next Tuesday at the latest. Another oddity in this municipal election is that they didn't have any incumbents. Freeman and Stanley vacated their district seats when they ran for mayor. The whole council and mayor will change.

Current Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford served as mayor for 20 years. He decided not to seek re-election.

"It's like a family. We've all been together for so long," said Mathis.

No matter what the tally is both Freeman and Stanley have the right to demand a recount of the vote because it will be so close. There will also be a run-off for the city council district two seat between Barbara Cook and Dewayne Roden. Cook had 86 votes and Roden had 65 votes. The run-off election will happen October 6th.