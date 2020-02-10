Sheffield man, Atlanta men face drug charges, more after DeKalb County chase

Three men who the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says led law enforcement on a chase and tried to burglarize a Rainsville business on Sunday are now in custody.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving fast and weaving in traffic, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.

He said the car sped away, and Fort Payne Police Department officers were waiting for it at the city limits. The car pulled into the Alabama Crossings parking lot, and 3 men ran to a wooded area behind Landers McLarty Ford dealership, Pruett said.

Deputies found illegal prescription pills in the car, and Pruett said they learned the Rainsville Police Department reported the three men were caught trying to break in Monarch Carpet on Highway 75.

Pruett said the driver, Antonio Headspeth, 31, of Atlanta was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, 2 counts of attempt to elude, and multiple traffic citations.

He said passengers Derrick Headspeth, 31, of Sheffield and Deangelo Wright, 22, of Atlanta both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempt to elude.

Further charges are pending as the Rainsville Police Department is investigating the attempted burglary, Pruett said.