Sheffield honors Sgt. Risner with blue lights throughout the community

As communities continue to come together and honor Sgt. Risner, many people are showing their support from their front lawn with blue lights.

"The outpour of support for the lightbulbs is just incredible, and it's just a statement of the unity in the Sheffield community," says Gregory Dewayne Robinson, manager of Discount Dan's.

Discount Dan's is a local hardware store in Sheffield honoring Sgt. Risner.

"Discount Dan's, we decided to order a shipment of blue lights for the community in support of the family and all of law enforcement officers," says Robinson.

As soon as they got the shipment of over 400 bulbs, Robinson says, "They were gone before my sales clerks were able to get them on the floor, it was just incredible."

The blue lights flew off the shelves in less than 15 minutes, as all of Sheffield tries to honor Sgt. Risner by lighting up with blue lights.

"I'm here to buy my blue lights that they, I don't know how many they sold out in 10 minutes but they sold out, and that's a good thing, that's a great thing," says Ian Sanfrod, a local resident.

Sanford was one of many who came in trying to purchase those blue lights. Seeing how quickly they sold out makes him proud of his community.

"Certainly Sheffield has risen up, but the whole community has," says Sanford.

A sea of blue to honor one of Sheffield's finest.

"It's awe inspiring actually, it gives you goosebumps," says Robinson.

Discount Dan's has set aside lightbulbs for the Risner family, and 100% of the proceeds will go to them as well.