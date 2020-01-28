Clear

Sheffield home destroyed in fire

The fire started Monday morning at a Sheffield home.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:02 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Officials are investigating a house fire that broke out around 8:30 Monday morning in Sheffield.

The home is a total loss. It didn’t have any electricity to it, and no one was supposed to be living there. However, fire officials say a relative of the family who owns the house was staying there.

The home was empty when the fire started. There were no injuries.

Sheffield firefighters don’t know how or where the fire started. They said it did not appear to be suspicious, but they are still investigating and cannot rule anything out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events