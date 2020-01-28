Sheffield home destroyed in fire

Officials are investigating a house fire that broke out around 8:30 Monday morning in Sheffield.
The home is a total loss. It didn’t have any electricity to it, and no one was supposed to be living there. However, fire officials say a relative of the family who owns the house was staying there.
The home was empty when the fire started. There were no injuries.
Sheffield firefighters don’t know how or where the fire started. They said it did not appear to be suspicious, but they are still investigating and cannot rule anything out.
