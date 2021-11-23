Sheffield church hosting thanksgiving feast

Cliff Haven church in Sheffield will be opening its doors to the public for yet for another Thanksgiving feast.

Its' an annual tradition that meant to bring the community together and help people feel a sense of warmth during the holiday season.

Gerald Wiggington has been a member of Cliff Haven for nearly 50 years. He says this is the 14th year they've hosted a Thanksgiving feast.

"We want to reach out to people who can’t have thanksgiving on their own. And those that don’t have family. And they can come out and not be alone on thanksgiving," said Wiggington.

Last year due to Covid-19, the church had to host a drive thru Thanksgiving feast. Even with some progress made in the pandemic, Wiggington doesn’t suspect it’ll be how it used to be in years pasts.

"Well, this year we are having everything catered because of the pandemic. And we probably won’t have as many people as we normally have but we’ll see how that goes," said Wiggington.

Even though the the most recent feasts will look a little different, Wiggington has made sure that the menu will still have a little bit of that thanksgiving tradition.

When Wigginton was asked what was going to be on the menu, he said, "turkey, ham and the always thanksgiving favorite pizza."

As the outreach director, it comes as no surprise what Wiggington values most at this event.

"I enjoy seeing the people get together and have conversations with one another. I know we’ve had some people here that just moved into town, and they don’t know anyone here and they found out about this feast and they came and enjoyed it and had a good time," said Wiggington.