Sheffield business owners come together again to celebrate life of fallen officer, Sgt. Risner

Saturday night, the Sheffield community came together once again to honor fallen officer, Sergeant Nick Risner.

This time, in the form of a block party put on by local businesses who wanted to show their support.

WAAY-31 spoke with people there on why it's important to never forget Risner's impact.

"I want to be a police officer," said one little boy.

Because of the impact Sheffield police officers have in their community, it has some young people wanting to follow in their footsteps one day.

Sergeant Nick Risner is one you'd want to be like and an officer many people would look up to.

Many people told us his impact won't ever be forgotten.

Even after his death, business owners continue to celebrate him and support his family .

"As a community, as sheffield, we wanted to come together and we have multiple businesses here that wanted to do something and let the family know that we love them," said

Celestina Peru.

Mama P's co-owners, Celestina Peru and her husband, Mike say Sgt. Risner's death has been on their hearts since it happened and they want to keep the momentum up so people don't ever forget him.

There was food, music and moments of laughter and even some who remember moments with Risner and his beloved partner, Whiske.

"Ive met Sgt. Risner a couple of times and even got to play with Whiske and he was just such the perfect spokesperson for the community," said Alan Phillips.

Chef Alan Phillips was helping out with Oakland Bakery and even made a "Back the Blue" dessert.

He told us the death of Sgt. Risner is still hard to bear, but his personality is what keeps them smiling.

"They had a serious job but that he could still take life and be happy about it and try to make other people's lives happy as well in the process of doing that and his job, that's what he really met to me," he said.

Chef Phillips told WAAY-31 seeing the decorations and people smile when they saw others is what this is all about it.

"We are Sheffield strong," said some children there.

We were told this isn't the last of events to be held in Sheffield for families affected by the tragedy that occurred.

"We are Sheffield strong. We always have been. We support everybody, not just our police officers, our first responders and for everybody. It's for the community to support and to let them know we're there. 100% of the proceeds from all these businesses are going to the victims' families," said Susan Moss, with the Box Car Cafe.

The highlight of the event was actually at a table where you could take a card and write something nice or say "I love you" to a loved one or a friend.

That is exactly how they want everybody to remember this event by: knowing that you always have someone there for you, whether you know it or not.