Sheffield Utilities are gradually moving towards LED lights

Sheffield utilities is striving to be more energy efficient by using led lights that last longer and save you money.

Sheffield Utilities said as old street lights go out they're replacing them with new LED lights that can last up to 10 years.

"The other ones are dimer these are a lot brighter," said Jerome Copeland.

Copeland told said he sees a difference in the old street lights and the new LED ones.

"They save us energy and money so I'm all for it. I hope other cities follow suit," said Copeland.

Decatur Utilities is also switching to LED lights. Sheffield Utilities said over the next several years the switch to LED is expected to save the city of Sheffield about $100,000.

Elizabeth Spade said she just moved back to the Shoals from California, and said she's glad to see the utility group try and be more energy efficient.

"I just got back from being on the West Coast and there it's the norm," said Spade.

Huntsville Utilities does not use LED lights.