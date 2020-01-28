Photo Gallery 1 Images
Sheffield utilities is striving to be more energy efficient by using led lights that last longer and save you money.
Sheffield Utilities said as old street lights go out they're replacing them with new LED lights that can last up to 10 years.
"The other ones are dimer these are a lot brighter," said Jerome Copeland.
Copeland told said he sees a difference in the old street lights and the new LED ones.
"They save us energy and money so I'm all for it. I hope other cities follow suit," said Copeland.
Decatur Utilities is also switching to LED lights. Sheffield Utilities said over the next several years the switch to LED is expected to save the city of Sheffield about $100,000.
Elizabeth Spade said she just moved back to the Shoals from California, and said she's glad to see the utility group try and be more energy efficient.
"I just got back from being on the West Coast and there it's the norm," said Spade.
Huntsville Utilities does not use LED lights.
Related Content
- Sheffield Utilities are gradually moving towards LED lights
- Gradual clearing Tuesday
- Sheffield Utility customers will see a 2.4% increase this fall
- Dry and gradual clearing Sunday
- Gradual warming heading toward Christmas
- Slow but gradual clearing Monday
- Plans move forward with Inspiration Landing Project in Sheffield
- Storm damage reported in Sheffield
- Sheffield delays smoking ban vote
- Sheffield home destroyed in fire