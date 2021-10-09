Sheffield PD offer thanks for support shown as they 'laid their hero to rest'

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was laid to rest on Friday but the healing process continues for many who knew and love him.

Sheffield Police Department released the following statement on social media, thanking everyone for all the love and support they've shown this past week.

"Sheffield Police Department would like to say thank you for all the love and support shown this week as we laid our hero to rest. Please continue to pray for our officers and department during the healing process. Also, please pray for the wives of these men because they have seen a different side of the reality we face on a daily basis. We love the Shoals and thank everyone who was evolved during this process. E.O.W 10-2-2021. Sgt Nick Risner. Love like Nick, All or Nothing. R.I.P. brother, we have it from here."