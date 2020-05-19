Sheffield Police: $20,000 in real money, $1,200 in fake money, and drugs found in bust

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Sheffield Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that a large amount of money and drugs were found in a joint investigation that lead to the arrest of a suspect.
The department, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals SWAT team conducted a search warrant on S.E. 17th Street and arrested Marquis Deron McCray on several drug charges.
The department has not released exactly what charges McCray faces.
In the search, $20,468.00 was seized along with $1,200 in counterfeit money.
Bond is set at $37,500.
McCray also has federal charges pending in Oxford, Miss., and hiss bond is also being revoked in Shelby County for a pharmacy burglary, the department said.
