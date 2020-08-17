Sheffield City Schools has first day back with new safety measures

The first day for Sheffield City Schools looks a little different this year.

When kids arrive, they might notice some of their friends aren't coming to class. That's because at last check, 40% of students registered for virtual classes.

On top of that, the district has a staggered schedule. Group A students will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B will be in class on Thursdays and Fridays.

When the groups aren't in class, they'll be taking online courses. The groups are decided by the first letter of students' last names.

In order to limit the number of people in the hallways, 5th grade teachers will move from class to class. Signs are also posted on the doors to each school reminding everyone to wear a mask.