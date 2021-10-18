Clear

Sheffield City Council votes to retire Wiske, K-9 partner to fallen Sgt. Nick Risner

Retired Sheffield K-9 Wiske sits with the family of fallen Sgt. Nick Risner, her late partner, at a Sheffield City Council meeting Oct. 18.

Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry said Wiske could have served longer in the force, but letting her go with his family was "the right thing to do."

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 7:53 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 7:54 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s K-9, Wiske, is home tonight with Risner’s daughter and wife.

Sheffield City Council members voted Monday night to retire Wiske and let her stay with Risner’s family because of the bond she had with Risner, his daughter and wife. It was an emotional moment when the dog and family reunited.

“Wiske is a great dog,” Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry said. “She probably had three or four years left of service in her, but it was the right thing to do to bring closure to the family.”

Council members also voted to retire Risner’s badge number and recognize his service to the community, along with that of Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson. The two officers were shot Oct. 1 while trying to stop an armed suspect from getting into a crowded Walmart parking lot in Muscle Shoals.

Dotson took two rounds to his bulletproof vest and was released from a local hospital later the same day. Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where he died Oct. 2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events