Sheffield City Council votes to retire Wiske, K-9 partner to fallen Sgt. Nick Risner

Fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s K-9, Wiske, is home tonight with Risner’s daughter and wife.

Sheffield City Council members voted Monday night to retire Wiske and let her stay with Risner’s family because of the bond she had with Risner, his daughter and wife. It was an emotional moment when the dog and family reunited.

“Wiske is a great dog,” Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry said. “She probably had three or four years left of service in her, but it was the right thing to do to bring closure to the family.”

Council members also voted to retire Risner’s badge number and recognize his service to the community, along with that of Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson. The two officers were shot Oct. 1 while trying to stop an armed suspect from getting into a crowded Walmart parking lot in Muscle Shoals.

Dotson took two rounds to his bulletproof vest and was released from a local hospital later the same day. Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where he died Oct. 2.