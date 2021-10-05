Sheffield Chief: ‘I've got to bury one of my officers this week because the system has failed us’

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry is calling for change after Sgt. Nick Risner's death in the line of duty.

Risner saved many lives by doing a PIT maneuver to stop suspect Brian Martin from getting into a crowded Walmart parking lot.

Risner was shot by the suspect on Friday, succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.

WAAY 31’s Breken Terry spoke with the police chief about the anger he says his department feels about Martin being out of prison after serving three years and two months in custody on a manslaughter charge.

That charge dealt with Martin killing his father.

Martin took a plea deal that reduced his charge from murder to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but got six years and 10 months knocked off his sentence as part of Alabama's Good Time law. That law allows inmates to collect 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days they serve with good behavior.

“I've got to bury one of my officers this week because the system has failed us,” Chief Terry said.

He’s demanding change to the Good Time law.

"This has been an emotional week for me. I've been frustrated. I've been heartbroken, and I've been angry,” Terry said. “Something has got to change.”

The Alabama Department of Corrections allowed Martin to be released without supervision when his sentence ended on May 1, 2016, because he accrued so much Good Time to end his sentence.

But Martin was not good while in prison, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general’s office said he had several infractions, including drugs, fights, and disobeying corrections officers.

“It doesn't make any sense at all,” Terry said.

“He should have had more charges while he was in prison. It seems like to me that the Alabama Department of Corrections did not want to deal with (Martin) because he was a problem.”

Alabama's Good Time law also says if an inmate gets good time but then gets infractions - like Martin had - all of that good time can be forfeited.

WAAY 31 has asked the Department of Corrections if it followed the law and if it did add time back to Martin’s sentence for his infractions.

We have not received a response.

Terry is calling on Shoals lawmakers to draft a bill in Risner’s honor that will make changes to the Good Time law or prevent people originally charged with murder from getting full Good Time law benefits.

“I don't understand,” Terry said. “Yes, he was charged with murder and pleaded it down to manslaughter. He was charged with murder.

“He is a violent person.

“He is a coward.

“So, the Department of Corrections, a coward murdered my police officer.”