Beloved 'staple' of Sheffield Bulldogs football team receives helmet to honor commitment

Some moments are bigger than sports.

The Sheffield Bulldogs had one of those moments this weekend. During a Sunday practice, the football team awarded special manager, coach and practice player Stace Holcomb with his own helmet.

The team’s head coach, Harold Wisdow, said this wasn’t something they had planned to do, but it just felt right.

"I saw that he kept looking at the helmet, you know, and it just hit me, ‘He's as big a part of our team as anybody, so let’s give him his own helmet,’” Wisdom explained.

“He does so much and our kids love him and he's always in the lockerroom messing with them -- so it just hit me, hey, put two and two together, gave him his helmet and just to see the light up in his eyes … that's what this is about. It’s so much bigger than football. It’s the relationships we make and how we handle those relationships, that's the important thing."

Stace has been around the team for several years and has been called “a staple” of the program.

Coach Wisdom said Stace has been taking the helmet with him everywhere since they gave it to him. The coach admitted that he did even get a little emotional seeing how much it meant to him.

“It’s bigger than football, it’s bigger than me. He’ll remember that forever,” Wisdom said.