Shark gets extra close to Gulf Shores beachgoers

Several visitors to a Gulf Shores beach have a story to take back home: They had a close encounter with a shark.

WAAY 31 viewer Amanda Jarrett sent us the above video taken during a Tuesday stroll in Gulf Shores.

Shark near the shore in Gulf Shores on Oct. 5 Shark near the shore in Gulf Shores on Oct. 5

In the video, you see the shark come very close to shore – and hear some shrieks of both delight and fear.

It’s difficult to tell what kind of shark it is, but Outdoor Alabama says these are the most common off the coast of the state:

Atlantic Sharpnose Shark

Blacktip Shark

Bull Shark

Finetooth Shark

Sand Tiger

Scalloped Hammerhead

Spinner Shark

Tiger Shark

Learn more HERE