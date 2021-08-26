Share your adorable dog pictures with WAAY as we celebrate National Dog Day!

Dog mom and dads around the country are celebrating their four-legged kids on National Dog Day Thursday!

WAAY 31’s news hounds and their paw patrollers are pausing their dog parent duties to show off their pups in action across North Alabama.

And viewers are getting in on the action too, using the hashtag #WAAYtoocutedogs to share photos of their dogs with us right now on social media!

If you want to share a photo of your dog, tag @WAAYTV on social media, and use #WAAYtoocutedogs, we may even share your photo during our evening newscasts.

According to the National Today website, National Dog Day was first established in 2004 by pet & family lifestyle advocate Colleen Paige.

The aim is to raise awareness about adopting these animals who are currently in rescue centers.

In addition, organizers want to promote dog ownership of all breeds, pure and mix.

In honor of National Dog Day, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is drastically reducing adoption fees on available animals.

The kennels at HAS are exceeding capacity and officials are desperately trying to find potential companions for homeless canines.

Through Saturday, Aug. 28, adoption prices for most adult dogs are now only $10, though some exclusions apply. The fee to adopt puppies is $35-50.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license and a free bag of dog food. If you’re unable to adopt a pet, consider fostering an animal through the shelter’s foster program. Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

“So many people think the dogs at a shelter are broken or have severe health or behavioral issues, and that is far from the case,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard. “We have so many dogs that were family members and just need a new family. We provide a two-week trial that can be extended to four weeks. Sleepovers and fostering are also great options.”

Call 256-883-3783, or visit their website to learn more!