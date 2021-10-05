Sgt. Risner's heroic death could inspire more people to join law enforcement

Sgt. Nick Risner's death is shining a light on the dangerous situations our law enforcement officers come across every day, and the tragic event could help the law enforcement community in the long run.

Sgt. Risner's heroic death is a reminder of everything the law enforcement community does for civilians by putting their lives on the line to protect ours. That reminder might be the exact thing that pushes more people into law enforcement.

"I think people will obviously see Sgt. Risner as a hero, and he truly is. And that may inspire some folks to want to go into this line of work," says Everette Johnson, Alabama State FOP president.

Johnson says a strong desire to help others is what ultimately draws people into the police force.

"This profession is something that we are called to do, with having a servants heart is something that draws us to do this profession," explains Johnson.

But in the past couple of years, recruiting new officers has been difficult. Johnson says, "the numbers are so down in law enforcement, recruiting is just at an all time low."

He says it's from the nationwide anti-police rhetoric.

"[It's] making our law enforcement not feel supported by our communities and our leaders, and they're leaving in massive groups because of that," says Johnson.

However, seeing the love and support for Sgt. Risner could help recruit more officers.

"Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a terrible event like this to, for the community to rally and get behind our law enforcement," says Johnson.

He hopes the community support will continue through this tragedy, so police feel the appreciation as they go on with their jobs.

"It was a tragic day, you know law enforcement is resilient. We'll pick ourselves up and continue fighting the good fight, and do so even more resoundingly just for the memory of Sgt. Risner," says Johnson.

According to the Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted data, this year nationwide 45 officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty, two of them here in Alabama.