Sgt. Nick Risner among fallen officers honored at state law enforcement summit

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and 10 other fallen law enforcement officers were honored during a statewide law enforcement summit hosted Thursday by the Alabama attorney general.

AG Steve Marshall’s office said around 850 law enforcement officials from across the state attended the event, now in its 22nd year. In addition to being a day of instruction and an opportunity to learn about new measures being taken to combat crime in Alabama, the group took a moment to commemorate the 11 officers who have died since the group last met in 2020.

Four of those officers, including Risner, died in the line of duty. Marshall said he hopes everyone recognizes the important role they and their coworkers play in Alabama communities.

“Things that we do as part of this summit is to really be able to tell them thank you for the work they do in communities and make sure their work is recognized by us and others that believe in them strongly,” Marshall said.

The following officers were honored for their sacrifices this year:

• Officer Randall Versie Smith, formerly of the Birmingham Police Department. Smith died Dec. 28, 2020, from complications of a gunshot wound suffered while rescuing a child in 1995;

• Lt. Jeff Bain, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Bain died Jan. 3 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 in a presumed exposure while on duty;

• Deputy William H. Smith, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Smith died June 6 while attempting to rescue three distressed swimmers in the Gulf of Mexico;

• Officer Marquis Dewon Moorer, Selma Police Department. Moorer was shot and killed during a meal break at his apartment July 27. His significant other was wounded in the attack;

• Corrections Officer Maurice “Reese” Jackson, Robertsdale Police Department. Jackson died Aug. 3 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 in the line of duty;

• Officer Juan Manuel Gomez-Lopez, Pelham Police Department. Gomez-Lopez died Aug. 14 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 in the line of duty;

• Deputy Harry “Buddy” Hutchinson, Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Hutchinson died Aug. 21 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 while assigned to the Blount County Courthouse;

• Officer Brandon Wyatt Ard, Orange Beach Police Department. Ard died Aug. 26 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 in a presumed exposure while assigned to beach patrol;

• Investigator Richard Wendell Humphrey, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. Humphrey died Sept. 3 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 in the line of duty;

• Deputy Willie Hall, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Hall died Sept. 18 from complications as the result of contracting Covid-19 in the line of duty; and

• Sgt. James Nicholas “Nick” Risner, Sheffield Police Department. Risner died Oct. 2 after being shot in the line of duty the previous day.

“These are increasingly difficult times for those sworn to preserve the peace, and these deaths are a somber reminder of the dangers that our law enforcement officers face every day with courage and dedication,” Marshall said. “We pause to remember these officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice for public safety. Let us all be encouraged as we remember and honor their legacy of commitment and devotion to serve and protect the public.”