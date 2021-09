A convicted sex offender has now been indicted for a man's beating death in Huntsville in 2018.

A Madison County grand jury indicted Gerry Dean Young on a murder charge.

The indictment is for the beating death of Anthony Samuel.

At the time of Samuel's death, Huntsville police investigators said both Samuel and Young were in a relationship with the same woman.

Young remains free on bond.

He's set for a status call hearing October 1st.