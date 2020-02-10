Clear
Sex offender arrested in Colbert County for failing to register

Joseph Gattman

Authorities say Joseph Gattman was hiding from law enforcement for several days.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities have arrested a Colbert County man who was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Gattman was arrested Sunday by Muscle Shoals police.

The department says Gattman was hiding from law enforcement for several days.

