Sex offender arrested for living near Decatur elementary school

A convicted sex offender is in jail in Morgan County for living near an elementary school.

Albert Samuel Smith Jr. was convicted of sexual abuse second degree on June 25, 2020, which requires him to register as a sex offender and follow rules under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Decatur Police Department says it received a tip on Oct. 30 that Smith was living in the 600-block of 3rd Avenue Southwest, less than 2,000 feet from an elementary school. This is a non-compliant residence for an adult sex offender.

The department says on Nov. 2, a detective observed Smith in the yard of the home, and he was taken into custody.

Smith is charged with adult sex offender-prohibited residence location, a Class C felony. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.