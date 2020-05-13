Sex crime probe underway after 2 missing North Alabama teens found with Bessemer man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — On Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m., Bessemer Police found a 15-year-old female in the car during a traffic stop.

Police said the girl had been reported missing from a county in North Alabama and was returned home.

Once officers got to the residence, they found another 13-year-old girl who they later found out was also reported missing from the same North Alabama county as the 15-year-old.

