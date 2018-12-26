Sewell urges release of ailing former mayor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A congresswoman is urging President Donald Trump's administration to reduce the prison sentence of ailing former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell on Wednesday asked the administration to show compassion because of Langford's deteriorating health.

The former mayor is serving a 15-year sentence in federal prison for bribery and corruption.

Langford's attorney, Tiffany Johnson Cole, said in a news release Monday that Langford has been hospitalized and is in critical condition. She said the 72-year-old mayor is suffering from end-stage pulmonary disease, emphysema and heart failure.

His family thanked supporters and friends for their prayers "during this extremely difficult time."

In November, the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied Langford a compassionate release saying despite his deteriorating health, he "posed a danger to the safety of the community."