Sewage work in Decatur set for this week

Work will be through the night Sunday and Monday night.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 6:36 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Monday and Tuesday's work will divert traffic from the outermost northbound lane to the inner most. Once work wraps up Monday morning it will pick up again Monday night and all through the night.

At the same time Decatur utilities is dealing with miles on miles of sewer lines that need replaced. It's a project that might take 3 decades to complete but comes after millions of sewage sanitary overflow was reported. The city says right now there are no overflows.

The city asks drivers to be aware of workers on the side of the road.

