Severely damaged homes, leftover debris: Cleanup in Decatur continues after weekend storm

A Decatur subdivision is left picking up the pieces left behind from a weekend storm.

Clean-up efforts in the Hickory Hills neghborhood took place Monday, as some people in the area are now left without a home.

"There are a lot of people out here hurting, and it's a shame," David Rice, who lives in Hickory Hills. said.

Trees snapped in half, uprooted from the ground along with downed branches are a common sight in the Hickory Hills community Rice lives in. He spent Monday cleaning up some debris that was leftover from the storm outside his home.

"I have a garden in the backyard that was pretty well destroyed, other than that here we're in pretty good shape," Rice said.

But, some of Rice's neighbors had it a lot worse.

"We turned on to this street, we can see that the damage was pretty extensive, there's trees down everywhere, there's trees on the house," Susan Kingsley, who lives in Hickory Hills, said

Kingsley arrived home from her family reunion to see the home she loves damaged so badly she isn't able to stay there.

"I didn't expect it, and the closer you get to the house the more damage we could see so it was very shocking," Kingsley said.

Kingsley said right now crews are working to prevent any further damage to her home, and she hopes it will be able to be fixed soon. She said her brother and the community support as she goes through this trying time has been helpful.

"Very grateful to be in this neighborhood, it's a fantastic neighborhood and we have really good neighbors,' Kingsley said. 'Ive had so many stop by and offer help," she said.

Cleanup efforts will continue throughout the week. The city has declared a state of emergency because of the storms.