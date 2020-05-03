Severe weather threat over for tonight, more strong storms possible Monday

The severe weather threat is over for North Alabama this evening. The southern edge of a powerful line of storms clipped our far northern communities this evening, resulting in significant tree damage and power outages across Madison, Lincoln, and Jackson Counties. Please use extreme caution if you have to be out on the roads tonight. It becomes much more difficult to see any downed trees or power lines over the roadway at night.

While severe weather is over for the night, another round of storms is on the way to start off the new work week. The cold front responsible for tonight's storms will slowly slide southward overnight towards North Alabama. Additional showers and maybe one or two storms will develop along the front overnight. If you are heading back to the office tomorrow morning, roads could be wet so give yourself some extra time for your morning drive. Any showers that we see overnight and early tomorrow morning will taper off by midday.

We get a brief break around lunchtime before additional showers and thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon.The coverage of any storms we see tomorrow afternoon will depend on how much clearing we see after the morning showers. Any clearing will allow for sunshine to warm us up and make the atmosphere a little more unstable, adding fuel for any storms to develop. Some storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and large hail being the primary concerns. We are not expecting severe weather to be as widespread as what we saw tonight, but you still need to be weather aware throughout Monday.

Another system will bring a renewed chance for showers and storms Tuesday. Similar to Monday, strong storms with gusty winds and large hail are possible Tuesday. However, the threat and overall coverage of storms will be less than what we are expecting for tomorrow. Temperatures cool down a touch Monday, but stay near 80. Another day in the low 80s is expected Tuesday before we cool back down to near normal for the latter half of the week.