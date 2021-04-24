Severe weather threat has ended, much quieter and pleasant Sunday

After a stormy afternoon, the severe weather threat has ended. We have received many reports of hail from three severe storms that trekked across North Alabama earlier today, including reports of tennis ball sized hail in Madison! Thankfully, all that is left is a few spotty showers mainly in northeast Alabama. Most of this activity will continue to fade this evening. Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight, keeping temperatures mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day. Some patchy fog will be possible near sunrise. Any lingering cloud cover will clear during the morning hours, leaving lots of sunshine with highs in the low 70s. We'll see a big warm up for the new work week. Highs reach 80 Monday and climb to the mid 80s Tuesday. Our next big weather maker arrives late next week. The timing among data sources is all over the place with this next system. For now, it looks like Thursday and Thursday night will be the best time to see widespread showers and storms. Some strong storms can't be ruled out either, but due to the timing uncertainty, it's way too early to get into any more specifics. Some showers could linger into next weekend too.