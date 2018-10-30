Severe weather slowing its arrival Thursday

Weather is on our minds as a storm system approaches. That storm system may mean damaging severe thunderstorms and blindingly heavy rainfall Thursday morning.

Halloween will be quiet. Clouds and wind will increase. A stray shower is possible for trick-or-treating, but overall we will stay dry.

A storm system developing over the Central U.S. will intensify and track eastward tonight and Wednesday. They will arrive in the Tennessee Valley Thursday morning. Storms will bring a risk for damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain and a brief tornado beginning between 5 AM and 8 AM across the Shoals. Storms will approach and cross I-65 and bring the risk for severe weather into Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison and Fayetteville between 8 AM and 10 AM, then spread eastward across Sand Mountain from 10 AM to 12 Noon.

The initial line of storms will bring the highest severe weather risk and the potential for damage. It will last no longer than an hour for any given location, though it may take as long as seven hours to track from the Mississippi state line to the Georgia state line. Rain may linger behind the initial line of storms, but the severe weather threat will drop quickly afterward. The rain may last into Thursday evening.