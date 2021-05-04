Severe weather possible through Tuesday evening

Tuesday's first round of storms moved into North Alabama just before sunrise. The main concern with round one will be damaging straight-line winds and hail. These storms will also drop heavy rain which will make for difficulty driving conditions and could lead to some localized flooding. It will take until about lunchtime for the first round of storms to move out of North Alabama - setting up a brief lull in storms to begin the Tuesday afternoon.

This lull may allow for enough warming the first half of this afternoon to destabilize the atmosphere once again ahead of round number 2.

Note that the second-round is a conditional threat. This means that this round is not guaranteed to happen. It all depends on how much warming we see after this morning's round storms. If the atmosphere can recover to still have enough fuel for all types of severe weather including brief tornadoes - though the primary hazard today will be damaging straight-line winds. If not, then the severe threat may stay off to our south closer to Birmingham.

A cold front will then race through late tonight and early Wednesday, ending our rain and severe weather chances. Temperatures fall back into the low 70s for highs to close out the week. Our next widespread rain chance beyond tomorrow is Sunday.