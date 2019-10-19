Severe weather possible Monday afternoon and evening

The showers we saw earlier this afternoon from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor have tapered off this evening, leaving us with overcast skies throughout the night. Sunday will be dry but a few degrees warmer than normal. As clouds clear out throughout the day, expect highs in most locations in the upper 70s. Some spots may get close to the 80 degree mark Sunday afternoon. After a tranquil day to close out the weekend, our focus then shifts to what appears to be an active weather day across north Alabama.

A strong cold front will move in from the west Monday afternoon. As it does so, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be in progress across west Tennessee and Mississippi. Here in north Alabama, scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will develop ahead of the cold front, potentially causing issues for some spots during the Monday morning commute. As those morning showers clear out, the line of strong to severe storms along the cold front will arrive in north Alabama. While this does not appear to be a widespread severe weather event, everyone in the areas remains under a risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Here is a breakdown of the arrival times for potential severe weather Monday.

The Shoals: 1 PM - 4 PM

I-65 corridor (Including Athens, Decatur, and Huntsville): 4 PM - 7 PM

Sand Mountain: 7 PM - 10 PM

The primary threats with this line of storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. A brief, isolated tornado is also possible. The greater concern for severe weather will be for areas west of I-65. But again, everyone in north Alabama could see severe storms Monday.

The forecast will be adjusted as we get closer to Monday. Be sure to check back throughout the weekend for updates and stay weather aware as we start the new work week.