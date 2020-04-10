Severe weather outbreak likely Easter Sunday

The potential for a severe weather outbreak Easter Sunday is increasing across the southeast, including here in North Alabama. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible early Sunday morning as a warm front lifts north over our area. We are not anticipating severe weather with the warm front Sunday morning. As this warm front moves through, North Alabama will find itself in the warm sector, where our atmosphere will have plenty of moisture, instability, and wind speeds above our heads that will be very primed for widespread severe weather Sunday afternoon.

Clusters of severe storms will form ahead of a line of storms across Mississippi and make their northeast towards North Alabama. These clusters of storms will likely be supercells capable of producing large hail and tornadoes. Some tornadoes Sunday afternoon will have the potential to be long track and strong. While it is still too early to provide an exact hour by hour timeline for Sunday's severe weather, we are confident that the main window for severe weather in our area will be Sunday afternoon and evening, with the severe weather threat ending by midnight.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (some of which could be strong), and heavy rain. Two to three inches of rain are expected across North Alabama Sunday, meaning flash flooding concerns are possible. Please stay weather aware this weekend and prepare now for this outbreak. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where you are going to go when a watch or warning is issued. If you plan on using a community storm shelter, please be sure to gather disinfectants and other personal protective equipment to protect yourself from potential exposure to the coronavirus. If at all possible, please find alternate shelter that will allow you to continue practice social distancing while also taking shelter from severe weather. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for continuous updates throughout the weekend.