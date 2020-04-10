Severe weather outbreak expected Easter Sunday

It was a chilly Friday morning in North Alabama, especially for April 10. Temperatures bottomed out in the low to mid 40s. These temperatures combined with north winds gusting to 20-30 mph it felt more like the 30s. Sunny skies will continue Friday with highs struggling to reach 60 this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies stick around Saturday with highs closer to 70.

There are two big concerns Sunday in North Alabama: widespread to numerous severe thunderstorms & the flash flooding threat. All types of severe weather are possible Sunday afternoon through late Sunday for all of North Alabama. These threats include widespread damaging straight-line winds, damaging hail and tornadoes. Ingredients will be in place for strong, long-tracked tornadoes Sunday in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The greatest threat will be south, southwest of our area but not much further south. Storms will be moving in from the west, southwest. It is important to be weather aware Sunday and monitor storms that are developing in central and northern Mississippi.

Even before severe storms arrive we will see periods of moderate to heavy rain beginning as early as just before sunrise Sunday. in less than 24 hours, parts of North Alabama could see 2-3"+ of rain. This could lead to flash flooding. Storms that track over the same locations will be susceptible to flooding through early Monday morning. Other than a few lingering showers we will be done with rain and storms by sunrise Monday.