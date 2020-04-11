Severe weather outbreak Sunday, strong tornadoes possible

A severe weather outbreak remains likely Easter Sunday across the southeast, including here in North Alabama. There will be several waves of storms throughout all of Sunday. The first round arrives early Sunday morning. While we are not anticipating severe weather tomorrow morning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and perhaps some small hail are possible. The severe weather threat takes shape just after lunchtime Sunday afternoon. As a warm front lifts north over our area, another round of storms is expected. Some of these storms could be severe, with damaging winds the main concern with this round early afternoon Sunday.

What happens with the round of storms along the warm front will ultimately determine how the rest of the day plays out here in North Alabama. If the warm advances to our north into Tennessee and we see some clearing during the late afternoon, then a third round of storms will have the potential to produce a widespread severe weather outbreak tomorrow afternoon and evening. If, however, the warm front hovers right around our area, the severe weather threat later in the day will lessen some, but heavy rain will become a major concern. At this point, it is too early to say exactly how this will play out. But there is plenty of energy in the atmosphere for storms to feed on tomorrow, meaning you need to prepare for a significant severe weather outbreak to take place.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (some of which could be strong and long track), and heavy rain. Here is our thinking on the earliest arrival times for potential severe weather tomorrow. Shoals: 1-4 PM, I-65 Corridor: 2-5 PM, Sand Mountain: 3-6 PM. Keep in mind these are arrival times. The severe weather threat will not come to an end until late Sunday night. Two to three inches of rain is expected across North Alabama Sunday, meaning flash flooding concerns are likely. Use today to prepare for tomorrow's severe weather. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where to take shelter when a watch or warning is issued, charge your mobile devices, and stay weather aware. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for continuous updates.