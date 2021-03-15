Clear
Severe weather event likely Wednesday

Damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

A broken line of showers and storms are moving thorugh parts of northeast Alabama this afternoon. The environment is not favorable for severe weather, with more stable air east of I-65 limiting the threat for stronger storms. Having said that, heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible with this line as it moves through and we cannot completely rule out an isolated severe storm through sunset. Showers continue tonight with mild temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks to be the transition day between systems. Showers and maybe one or two storms will be possible tomorrow morning. The best focus for any activity Tuesday should be just off to our south.

Wednesday still has the potential to bring high impact severe weather to North Alabama. We have some clarity on how the day could evolve Wednesday, but we will not know some specifics until the event is already taking place. Here's a rough timeline of how we expect Wednesday to play out.

-A warm front will move through North Alabama Wednesday morning. Along it, scattered showers and storms will be possible, but the severe threat will be low. How far north into Tennessee this warm front goes will play a huge role in how the rest of the day unfolds. In short, the further north the front goes, the better ingredients we will have for severe weather. Here is a snapshot of future radar at 11 AM Wednesday.

-We should see a brief lull during the late morning-early afternoon.
-By mid to late afternoon, the environment becomes primed for severe weather. Data sources are hinting at some supercells developing in central Alabama and moving into our region Wednesday evening. Should this supercell threat materialize, our tornado risk will be higher. Large hail would also be a concern too. The severe weather window will likely open around 1 - 3 PM Wednesday. Here's future radar noting the supercell potential at 7 PM Wednesday night.


-Later in the evening, a squall line will develop to our west and race eastward. With this line, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain would all be expected. The line clears our eastern counties after Midnight, ending our severe threat. Here's one last future radar image showing the line racing through North Alabama at 11 PM Wednesday.

While it looks as though the best severe weather potential is just off to our south in central Alabama and Mississippi, everyone in North Alabama could and likely will see some severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather remain possible. Damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding will all be possible throughout the day Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Thankfully, the pattern turns much quieter and cooler heading into the weekend.

Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503673

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson727401425
Mobile36717753
Madison32922479
Tuscaloosa24560431
Montgomery23013537
Shelby22519226
Baldwin20103294
Lee15147163
Calhoun14064301
Morgan13877258
Etowah13496335
Marshall11514217
Houston10200267
Elmore9644196
Limestone9486142
St. Clair9133230
Cullman9068184
Lauderdale8692216
DeKalb8580178
Talladega7715167
Walker6689268
Jackson6578105
Autauga642695
Blount6291129
Colbert6035125
Coffee5290105
Dale4702108
Russell413534
Franklin404882
Covington4015108
Chilton3957106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3670143
Clarke346456
Chambers3442112
Dallas3442144
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287292
Winston260469
Bibb248158
Marengo247058
Geneva241871
Pickens227257
Barbour218453
Hale213672
Butler204166
Fayette203358
Henry184442
Cherokee178842
Randolph167741
Monroe167639
Washington158338
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141241
Lamar135233
Lowndes134252
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107625
Perry107127
Sumter101631
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

