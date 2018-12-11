Severe weather causes wrecks across the Tennessee Valley

WAAY 31 was at the scene of three single-vehicle wrecks Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Valley is dealing with severe weather, and heavy frost, freezing fog and black ice are all potential hazards for this morning's commute.
A single-car wreck was reported on Interstate 565 before Exit 7 around 6 a.m. The driver's vehicle slipped from ice, and no injuries were reported.
Another wreck was reported in which a car was heading west on Highway 72 just west of the Christian Lane intersection when it went into the median, hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side. There was no one at the vehicle when Huntsville Police arrived.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges drivers to be wary of ice on roadways and overpasses and to call 911 to report wrecks and other emergencies to state troopers.
