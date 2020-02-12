Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding possible by this evening

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

FLOOD WARNINGS

Mostly light showers but occasionally moderate rainfall will be possible for North Alabama through the early afternoon Wednesday. There will likely be a lull in the rain this afternoon prior to the severe threat this evening. This will be a great time to get things done outside and prepare your property for strong winds and heavy rain.

A shift in the wind bumps temperatures close to 70 this afternoon, at times gusting over 30 mph. Warm, humid air in place helps sets the stage for the severe threat later in the evening. Thankfully the severe threat will come well after regular school dismissal. However, if you live near the Alabama, Mississippi state-line keep a close eye on the progress of the thunderstorm line this afternoon, especially for after school activities and the evening commute.

A line of storms will be just off to our west, progressing eastward during the late afternoon and evening today. At the earliest, the potential for strong storms arrives in the Shoals between 6 and 8 PM and exits Sand Mountain early Thursday morning. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but a few embedded tornadoes in the line of storms cannot be ruled out.

These storms will bring yet another round of heavy rain, with most locations picking up an additional one to two inches through Thursday morning. Flash flooding concerns will be on the rise once again. A new Flash Flood Watch is in effect beginning at 4 PM this afternoon lasting until 6 AM Thursday morning. Once the cold front moves through Thursday, temperatures will drop quickly throughout the day with overnight lows Friday morning in the low 20s.