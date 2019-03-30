Severe thunderstorms possible this evening

A line of showers and thunderstorms will track through the Tennessee Valley this evening. A few severe thunderstorms may be embedded within that line of storms. Severe thunderstorms can, by definition, produce tornadoes, damaging winds over 58 mph, and hail at least an inch in diameter. The damaging wind will be the most probable threat from any severe thunderstorms. The threat for tornadoes and large hail is low, but it is not zero. Stay weather aware and be prepared to move to safety as these storms track across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

Storms will arrive between 5 PM and 7 PM across Northwest Alabama. This includes areas around Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Waterloo, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville, Red Bay, and Moulton. Storms will cross I-65 near Athens, Decatur, Hartselle, and Ardmore and arrive in areas around Huntsville, Madison, Fayetteville, Hazel Green, Laceys Spring, and Eva between 7 PM and 9 PM. Storms will track arrive in the Sand Mountain Region between 8 PM and 10 PM. This includes areas around Scottsboro, Stevenson, Hollywood, Bridgeport, Guntersville, Boaz, Arab, Albertville, Fort Payne, Collinsville, Geraldine, and Section.

The severe weather threat will end by 11 PM, though some spotty showers may linger through 2-3 AM. Colder air will arrive as the storms exit - starting as early as 8 PM around the Shoals and 10 PM around Huntsville. Sunday morning will be chilly with mid-to-upper 30s. The afternoon will warm only into the 50s. A light freeze is possible Monday morning.