Severe thunderstorms possible late Monday night

Widespread showers will exit North Alabama as we get closer to lunchtime Monday. We will likely even see hours of mostly dry conditions for many areas through the afternoon today. By the evening hours shower chances begin to pick up for North Alabama.

The window of concern for strong to severe storms will be midnight to about 2:00 am Tuesday morning. All the way through about sunrise more showers and storms will be possible but the threat will drop each hour.

As polls open at 7:00 am Tuesday most areas will begin to dry out and stay dry the rest of the day Tuesday. Most recent data keeps rain and storms well south of our area for Super Tuesday.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday as a low pressure centered off to our south will slide past north Alabama. The bulk of the heavy rain stays to our south with Wednesday's rain, but an additional half inch to an inch of rain is likely midweek. Lingering showers come to an end Thursday morning. Rainfall totals through Thursday have gone down, but are still high enough for potential river flooding to be a concern once again. Most locations can still expect two and a half and four inches of rain through Thursday with higher rainfall totals off to our south. We dry out by late week and next weekend.